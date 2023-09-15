SALISBURY, Md. - A 46-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of another man in April of 2021.
According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes, Clifton Jones, of Salisbury, had several people at his home on April 24, 2021, including the victim, Jerome Moss. The State’s Attorney’s Office says Jones retrieved a handgun from a bedroom for unknown reasons and shot Moss multiple times.
Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a violent crime on July 11, 2023. He was sentenced yesterday, September 14th.
Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County Karen Dean sentenced Jones to a 60 years with 30 years suspended. 5 of those years are to be served as a mandatory minimum.
Jones will also be on 5 years of supervised probation once his active incarceration ends. He will be subject to an additional 30 years if he violates the conditions of that probation period.