SNOW HILL, MD - A 33-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced for the first degree murder of another man in Snow Hill in October of 2022.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office first responded to St. Lukes Road in Snow Hill after a caller reported a victim suffering from cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, police found David Pfeffer, 57, lying on the ground in a pool of blood, according to State’s Attorney for Worcester County Kris Heiser. Pfeffer died at the scene, and investigators noted his vehicle was not there.
Pfeffer’s truck was later found at a home in Delmar, DE, where police contacted Carl Fuller, 32 at the time, who agreed to speak with investigators. Fuller would ultimately confess to killing Pfeffer with a baseball bat on October 22nd, 2022, before taking firearms from Pfeffer’s home.
Fuller was convicted of first degree murder on September 8th, 2023.
On February 23rd, Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced Fuller to life, suspending all but 50. After those 50 years, Fuller will be placed on 5 years supervised probation according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. .
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Pfeffer’s family, whose lives have been altered forever by this terrible crime,” State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said. “We can only hope that the sentence in this case brings them some small comfort that justice was done.”