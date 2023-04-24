SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man was sentenced today to 75 years incarceration for two cases of sexual abuse of a minor.
Orlando Hill, 45, sexually abused a minor from October 2012 through October 2014, according to a press release from Wicomico County State Attorney Jamie Dykes. The victim was under twelve years old and in Hill’s care when the abuse occurred.
Hill was convicted in November of 2022 for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Offense in the Second Degree, and three counts of Sexual Offense in the Third Degree. On April 14, Hill entered a plea agreement and was further convicted of Rape in the Second Degree. Today’s sentence was passed by Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County Karen M. Dean.
Hill had an accomplice in the abuse who has also been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.
“Far too many children in our community live the nightmare of sexual trauma at the hands of those who should love and care for them,” said Dykes. “The victim in this case exhibited tremendous courage in testifying at multiple trials. We are grateful for the investigators committed to this difficult work, the justice delivered by the jury’s considered verdict and the Court’s strong sentence.”