SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project.
According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name.
The city says the trail will run south-north through the center of town, following the alignment of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. The goal, like other trails across the nation, is to benefit mobility, economic vitality, and community well-being.
Those looking to submit their name ideas can do so on Salisbury's website here: https://salisbury.md/nametherailtrailfbclid=IwAR2uTWUUzL5XfT4IS0md0YmGFD6-6dlrbo6xj_fcozYRiXpmKPJiuF83jY