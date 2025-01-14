SALISBURY, Md. - Some Salisbury residents are voicing frustration over a new policy that eliminates the ability to participate virtually during City Council meetings. The decision, announced by Council President D'Shawn Doughty, aims to address security concerns but has drawn criticism from citizens who feel it limits public participation.
Doughty cited disruptions, including inappropriate images and behavior, as the reason for ending virtual public comment via Zoom. “We’ve had some rather disturbing images and representations that disrupted the decorum of our meetings,” Doughty said.
The policy change has sparked criticism from frequent participants like Michael Lankford, who says the decision is a blow to accessibility. "There are parents with children who can’t attend in person but still want to participate in local government," Lankford said. "They might watch on PAC14, but they can’t contribute their input anymore."
The issue was a big part of Monday night’s council meeting, with some residents accusing the council of undermining democratic values. “You’re not practicing democracy; you’re dictating!” one attendee said.
Doughty defended the decision as a necessary step to maintain order but expressed hope for a return to virtual participation with enhanced security measures. “I urge the administration to look at other ways for virtual participation. I had to make a decision because it truly became disruptive to our meetings,” he explained.
In addition to the virtual comment pause, two other changes were announced. The city had planned on limiting public comments to two minutes, and requiring the use of an online form to sign up to speak. But Doughty told WBOC late Tuesday that comments will now be limited to three minutes, and the online form will no longer be utilized. He says this latest change will take effect at the next council meeting.
Residents can still view meetings live on public access television or participate in person, but the changes have left many unsettled, raising questions about the balance between security and accessibility in local governance.