SALISBURY, Md. - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that claimed the life of a Wicomico County man last week.
According to the highway patrol, a 1987 Mooney M20J crashed in a field in Lawrence County Ohio on April 17 at about 2:20 p.m. Authorities say the pilot, David Wade, of Salisbury, died at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board requested that the Ohio State Highway Patrol secure the scene. The FAA will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.
According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Wade flew from Salisbury Airport to Bridgewater Air Park in Virginia on Thursday, April 16. From there he flew to Ashland Regional Airport in Kentucky that same day. FlightAware shows he departed from Ashland Regional the next day at 2:12 p.m., just minutes before the crash was reported.