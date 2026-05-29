SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department says the city has approved salary adjustments in the wake of the city council voting to end collecting bargaining.
Salisbury Police say the salary adjustments significantly increase starting pay for new officers and improve wages throughout the agency's pay scale, bringing Salisbury officers more in line with surround law enforcement agencies. In a statement, police say the wage increases were needed to prevent a potential mass exodus of experienced personnel.
The SPD statement went on to say that, while the department is disappointed in the city's recent decision regarding collective bargaining and arbitration rights, it remains committed to maintaining a professional and constructive relationship with city leadership.