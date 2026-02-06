Child Porn Arrest Generic
MGN

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has announced the arrest of a man facing multiple child pornography charges. 

According to court records, Dylan Judy, 33, was first charged with possession of child pornography and promoting or distributing it by prosecutors on Jan. 29 in relation to an incident the previous day.

Following the incident, authorities say they began a further investigation into Judy on suspicion of possessing additional obscene pornography.

The Salisbury Police Department says they then obtained another warrant for two separate counts of possession and solicitation of a minor with the use of child pornography.

On Friday, Feb. 6, police arrested Judy near Cambridge and brought him to the Wicomico County Detention Center. According to court records, he is currently being held without bond, with a hearing currently scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9.

Dylan Judy

(Salisbury Police Department)

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you