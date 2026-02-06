SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has announced the arrest of a man facing multiple child pornography charges.
According to court records, Dylan Judy, 33, was first charged with possession of child pornography and promoting or distributing it by prosecutors on Jan. 29 in relation to an incident the previous day.
Following the incident, authorities say they began a further investigation into Judy on suspicion of possessing additional obscene pornography.
The Salisbury Police Department says they then obtained another warrant for two separate counts of possession and solicitation of a minor with the use of child pornography.
On Friday, Feb. 6, police arrested Judy near Cambridge and brought him to the Wicomico County Detention Center. According to court records, he is currently being held without bond, with a hearing currently scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9.