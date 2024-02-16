SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced technical difficulties with their non-emergency telephone system Friday.
According to the police department, the landline phone carrier responsible for their non-emergency system is experiencing issues on February 16th.
Police have asked neighbors to use the following numbers to contact their Communications Center:
(443) 669-5361
(443) 669-3566
(443) 669-6591
(443) 669-3046
Police say they will update the public once the issue has been resolved.
All emergency calls should continue to be directed to 911.