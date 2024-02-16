Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to midnight EST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&