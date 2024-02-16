Salisbury Police Community Alert

SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced technical difficulties with their non-emergency telephone system Friday.

According to the police department, the landline phone carrier responsible for their non-emergency system is experiencing  issues on February 16th. 

Police have asked neighbors to use the following numbers to contact their Communications Center:

(443) 669-5361

(443) 669-3566

(443) 669-6591

(443) 669-3046

Police say they will update the public once the issue has been resolved.

All emergency calls should continue to be directed to 911.

 

 