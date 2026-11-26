SALISBURY, Md. — Salisbury police are monitoring multiple areas of flooding across the city amid the Thanksgiving Nor’easter, with several roadways currently impassable and closed to motorists.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the following streets have been closed due to flooding:
- Lake Street: Between Burton Street and King Street.
- Cypress Street: Between U.S. 50 and Burton Street.
- West Main Street: Near Germania Circle.
- Fitzwater Street: Between Lake Street and Delaware Avenue.
- Glenn Avenue: At Civic Avenue.
- North Division Street: Between Philadelphia Avenue and Wilson Street.
Police say the closures are in place to protect motorists and the public as the storm continues to impact the area.
Drivers are urged to avoid the affected roadways, use alternate routes and expect delays when traveling throughout Salisbury.
Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded streets, as water depth and roadway conditions can be difficult to determine.