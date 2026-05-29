SALISBURY, Md. - The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) says the city has approved salary adjustments for the Salisbury Police Department in the wake of the city council voting to end collecting bargaining.
The FOP says the salary adjustments significantly increase starting pay for new officers and improve wages throughout the agency's pay scale, bringing Salisbury officers more in line with surround law enforcement agencies. In a statement, the FOP says the wage increases were needed to prevent a potential mass exodus of experienced personnel.
The FOP statement went on to say that, while they are disappointed in the city's recent decision regarding collective bargaining and arbitration rights, it remains committed to maintaining a professional and constructive relationship with city leadership.