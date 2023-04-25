SALISBURY, Md. - The future of a proposed Fire and Life Safety Fee in Salisbury is uncertain.
The City postponed a press conference on the fee that was scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials cited reactions and input from both the City Council and the public at Monday night's Council meeting.
The proposal called for residents in the Salisbury area to pay an extra $300 a year.
That money would be used for firefighter retention efforts.
"I have friends that are on the fire department and I'm sick and tired of watching them moonlight and work extra hours in order to make ends meet. It's not just and it's not right, however, after listening to the several concerned senior citizens, we have to choose other ways," said Michael Webster, a Salisbury resident who testified before the Council.
City residents have been for years subsidizing fire service to county residents. Um so we're trying to get a new fire service agreement but there's no guarantees on that," said Council President Muir Boda.
A date for the rescheduled press conference has not been announced.
The city says the postponement is pending further internal discussions.