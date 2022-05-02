SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury council discussed Monday how the city could penalize dirt bikers on busy roads. Council member Muir Boda says the city is looking at Baltimore's efforts to punish dirt bikers as a 'road map'.
"There is a seizure process that would go through the courts through warrants and then we're also looking at a thousand dollar fine and up to 90 days in jail. So these provide a great safety risk to our citizens on the street," said Boda.
Boda tells WBOC that the Salisbury Police Department will bring a legislative request to the city council. Salisbury neighbors like Debbie Searcey say she was almost in a scary accident because of the dirt bikes.
"Here come these three bikes doing wheelies, weaving in and out of the traffic. And uh if you didn't see them, there would have been an accident," said Searcey. Searcey has this question for the Salisbury City Council, who she says should have acted a long time ago. "Are you waiting for somebody to get hurt first before you do a punishment? I mean, it seems like that's the way it happens."
So, Searcey likes the idea of punishing dirt bikers.
"Well I think if they catch them doing that and they don't have lights on and this is after dark, I think they ought to fine them jail time or take the bikes. Take the bikes yes"
Youlinka Kollock says the bikes are a problem, but maybe the solution is moving the bikers elsewhere.
"They could do that for the guys who ride the dirt bikes, you know this is a designated spot for them. That way they don't get in trouble, they are not causing no trouble in the city and in the neighborhoods and stuff. And they won't have to pay a one-thousand dollar fine they won't be able to pay anyway ," said Kollack.
There is no timeline yet on when the police department could send the council a legislative request.