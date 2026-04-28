SALISBURY, Md. -- A raccoon in Salisbury has tested positive for rabies, marking another confirmed case in Wicomico County and the fourth since early March, according to local health officials.
The Wicomico County Health Department says the animal was found in the area of Hazel Street and Old Ocean City Road after contact with a dog.
The latest case comes amid a recent cluster of rabies detections in the county, including earlier reports of infected raccoons in Delmar, Salisbury, and Parsonsburg.
Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that spreads through bites, scratches, or contact with infected saliva. The Wicomico County Health Department offers the following tips to protect your family and pets:
-Keep pets confined
-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
-Secure outside garbage lids
Neighbors are urged to report bites or scratches to the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446. More information on rabies and vaccination clinics can be found on the health department’s website here.