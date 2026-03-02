Raccoon

(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources - Photo by John Love)

DELMAR, Md. - A raccoon found in Wicomico County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Wicomico County Health Department.

Officials say the raccoon, found near Parsonsburg Road and Melson Road in Delmar, Md., tested positive on Monday, March 2.

The Health Department is now asking neighbors to stay vigilant and avoid contact with wild or stray animals.

Rabies is transmitted via mammals’ saliva by biting, licking, or scratching and the infected saliva makes contacts with open cuts, wounds, mouth, eyes, or nose. Left untreated, rabies is fatal in both humans and animals.

The Wicomico County Health Department offers the following tips to protect your family and pets: 

-Keep pets confined

-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals

-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone

-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.  

-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside  

-Secure outside garbage lids

Neighbors are urged to report bites or scratches to the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446. More information on rabies and vaccination clinics can be found on the health department’s website here

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you