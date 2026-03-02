DELMAR, Md. - A raccoon found in Wicomico County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Wicomico County Health Department.
Officials say the raccoon, found near Parsonsburg Road and Melson Road in Delmar, Md., tested positive on Monday, March 2.
The Health Department is now asking neighbors to stay vigilant and avoid contact with wild or stray animals.
Rabies is transmitted via mammals’ saliva by biting, licking, or scratching and the infected saliva makes contacts with open cuts, wounds, mouth, eyes, or nose. Left untreated, rabies is fatal in both humans and animals.
The Wicomico County Health Department offers the following tips to protect your family and pets:
-Keep pets confined
-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
-Secure outside garbage lids
Neighbors are urged to report bites or scratches to the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446. More information on rabies and vaccination clinics can be found on the health department’s website here.