SALISBURY, Md. – For the first time, Salisbury Regional Airport has its own county-operated fire department, shifting responsibility from private companies to Wicomico County.
Back in the day, Piedmont Airlines managed the airport’s fire services, followed by a private company in 2017. Now, with the swearing-in of four county-employed firefighters and the Chief, officials say the change could give Salisbury Airport a competitive edge.
The new crew, officially sworn in on Tuesday, is prepared to cover the airport’s roughly 1,000 acres. Department Chief Preston Bounds emphasized the team’s readiness to handle all airport emergencies, including flight and runway incidents, alongside routine safety and runway inspections.
“We will respond to any and all emergencies on airport grounds, whether it’s flight emergencies, runway issues, or day-to-day safety operations,” said Bounds.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said the establishment of the county-run fire service reflects the county’s ongoing investment in the airport. She noted the potential for future growth, especially with the prospect of additional flights or a new airline.
“Based on the current schedule, if we see an increase in flights or add another carrier, the department will likely need to expand,” Giordano said.
The fire department is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to respond anywhere on airport grounds within three minutes. Bounds said the team has trained rigorously to meet this requirement, combining classroom and field-based training.
The county expects to save about $274,000 over three years by bringing fire services in-house. A new hangar for the fire department is also under construction, with completion anticipated in the spring. The new fire department will officially take over operations on Friday.