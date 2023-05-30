SALISBURY, Md. - The controversial rumble strips that were installed on a busy Salisbury street are no more.
The City claimed the rumble strips were placed at Camden Avenue near South Boulevard while a traffic analysis could be conducted.
But neighbors like Brad Phillips say whatever the reason, they're glad the noisy rumble strips are gone.
"So we're thrilled they're gone, none of the neighbors here really appreciated that they showed up here," he said.
The rumble strips were installed last week. City Administrator Andy Kitzrow says they were always meant to be temporary.
"We knew it was going to be an inconvenience, rumble strips are not the quietest thing," he said.
"It definitely did slow people down it brought a lot of attention to the intersection, people were being cautious, no accidents since the rumble strips had been installed but again they're a temporary solution we just wanted to bring more awareness to what was going on at that intersection," Kitzrow continued.
Temporary ended up being less than five days.
Now, the intersection is controlled by four way stop signs.
Sometime in June, the City says flashing stop signs will be installed.
Phillips commends the City for taking fast action to remove the strips.
"I think we all amongst ourselves just went whatever the reason is we're glad they're gone, there were a lot of things they were throwing at the wall at the time, we're just glad they're gone," he said.
The City says the strips, and other changes to the traffic pattern at that intersection were in response to a number of accidents in the area.