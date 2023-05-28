Salisbury Removing Rumble Strips on Camden Avenue

SALISBURY, Md. - The city announced they will be removing the rumble strips and installing permanent flashing stop signs at the intersection of Camden Avenue and South Boulevard.
The temporary rumble strips at Camden Avenue will reportedly be removed on Tuesday, May 30.
The news come after neighbors complained that the rumble strips on Camden Avenue were too loud for a residential neighborhood and didn't seem to deter speeding.
City officials say the road work will require closing down Camden Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Pennsylvania Avenue to South Boulevard, as well as South Boulevard to Monticello.
According to officials, South Boulevard will still be open for traffic, and residents living on Camden Avenue will still have access to their driveways. The removal process will reportedly not involve large machinery, so road work will be relatively quiet for neighbors.
Officials say the 4 permanent flashing stop signs will be installed when supplies are delivered in June. These stop signs have solar powered LED lights permanently outfitted in the perimeter of the octagonal sign to bring more awareness to the intersection.
These are the last of the currently planned changes to the intersection of Camden Avenue and South Boulevard, but the city says it will continue to document the traffic pattern of the neighborhood.
“The safety of our residents is our top priority and that is why we are looking so closely at all the possible options here. We heard you at our City Council meetings and extra safety measures were added to make drivers aware of the change in traffic flow to the intersection,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “I am confident in our path ahead and look forward to traveling down Camden Avenue Tuesday evening after the rumble strips are removed.”
In an effort to give the residents a voice in traffic flow decisions in the future, The City of Salisbury say they are considering reinstating the ‘Traffic Safety Advisory Committee’. TSAC was a board of residents that advised the Mayor and City Council on changes needed in the City’s transportation network to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety and the efficiency of traffic movement. This board was decommissioned but can be reestablished by the Mayor to gather further perspective on the impact of traffic decisions.