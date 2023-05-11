SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury plans to host its first Ride of Silence Tribute Ride honoring cyclists involved with bicycle and vehicle crashes. Rides of Silence are reportedly held internationally every year on May’s third Wednesday.
The silent bike ride will commence at the Government Office Building in Downtown Salisbury at 6 p.m. on May 17th. Helmets will be required for cyclists and lights for both the front and back of bikes are highly encouraged.
WBOC will be present and our very own Steve Hammond will MC the event. Cyclist safety is an issue near and dear to all of us at WBOC and Draper Media, as longtime owner Thomas Draper was tragically killed in 2017 in a cycling accident near Milford. Tom Draper was a cycling enthusiast who made it a point to ride his bike every morning.
Next week’s Ride of Silence is free with no registration needed.