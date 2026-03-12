SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury has reopened the pedestrian bridge at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater, restoring a key connection along the city’s Riverwalk for residents and visitors.
City officials say the bridge reconnects the Riverwalk between The Ross and the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater, while also improving access to the nearby DoubleTree by Hilton Salisbury and the Savour Restaurant.
The reopening comes as Salisbury prepares for its spring and summer event season along the Riverwalk. Several downtown events are scheduled in the coming months, including the Hops on the River on April 25 and the return of the city’s monthly 3rd Friday celebrations, which will begin with a special commemoration of 100 years of Salisbury University.
City officials say the bridge reopening will also make it easier for visitors to reach the amphitheater during the upcoming Friday Night Live concert series this summer.
“We’re excited to welcome the community back to this beautiful space,” Randy Taylor said. “The amphitheater is an affordable, rentable venue that brings people together. We hope residents and organizations will take advantage of this unique setting for their events.”
The amphitheater remains available for community rentals.