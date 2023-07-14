SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico’s Recreation, Parks & Tourism department has announced the temporary closure of Glen Avenue this weekend for the upcoming WWE Supershow at the Wicomico Civic Center.
The closure on Glenn Ave is planned from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue this Sunday, July 16th, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to allow for safe pedestrian crossing.
The WWE Supershow will reportedly feature professional wrestling superstars matches such as Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Finn Balor and Natalya vs Rhea Ripley in the WWE Women’s World Champion Match.
The WWE Supershow is slated for 7 p.m. at the Civic Center. More information on the event can be found here.