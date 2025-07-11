Be Salty’s Market on Main Event Road Closures

Road Closures for the event begin at 9 a.m. on E. Main Street from Poplar Hill Avenue to Baptist Street.

SALISBURY, MD – The City of Salisbury has announced that "Be Salty’s Market" on Main will take place this Saturday, July 12, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Main Street in Downtown Salisbury.

Local artisans and small businesses are slated be there for the event, offering shopping and fun for families. Attendees can browse handmade crafts, boutique items, and special products from local vendors, according to Salisbury officials.

Parking is free in Downtown Salisbury during nights and weekends. There’s also free two-hour on-street parking. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid closed areas.