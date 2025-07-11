SALISBURY, MD – The City of Salisbury has announced that "Be Salty’s Market" on Main will take place this Saturday, July 12, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Main Street in Downtown Salisbury.
Local artisans and small businesses are slated be there for the event, offering shopping and fun for families. Attendees can browse handmade crafts, boutique items, and special products from local vendors, according to Salisbury officials.
Salisbury officials say road closures begin Saturday, July 12 at 9 a.m. on E. Main Street from Poplar Hill Avenue to Baptist Street.