Salisbury, MD.- Road paving in Salisbury will impact traffic flow next week.
City officials say Monticello Avenue between Hanover Street and Smith Street will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, April 29th through Friday, May 3rd.
Minor traffic delays can be expected between 7 a.m and 5 p.m.
Residents will be able to access their homes, but street parking will not be available during construction. Vehicles in the area during construction may be towed.
They say once the work on Monticello Avenue is done, South Boulevard will be under a lane closure with two-way traffic and flaggers.