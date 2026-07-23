SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury and Maryland leaders met today to celebrate $900,000 in funding going towards homes along Fitzwater Street.
The funding comes from “UPLIFT”, a state-backed initiative that aims to provide affordable housing to low-income communities across the state.
Salisbury Neighborhood Housing’s Executive Director, Cheryl Meadows, says the project’s success comes from the partnership.
“The properties are being gutted, so it’s expensive,” says Meadows. “And it’s not a project that we could take on alone.”
Jake Day from the State’s Department of Housing and Community Development also announced the launch of a new Maryland Mortgage Product exclusively for UPLIFT funded homes.
The product will reduce interest rates and assist with down-payments.
Salisbury Neighborhood Housing says it hopes the first units will be done by early next year, though not all units will be done at once.