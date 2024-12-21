SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Sam's Club partnered up with local law enforcement for the location's first annual "Shop with a Cop" holiday event.
On Saturday morning, Sam's Club in Salisbury partnered up with Sergeant Thomas Hitty from the Salisbury Police Department for their first annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Shop with a Cop grants 20 children, ages 4 to 17-years-old, with $250 each to shop for themselves or family members. Each child gets a special escort and assistance from one of the twenty officers and firefighters from Salisbury and Fruitland.
Malisa Eslin, Sales and Training Manager at Salisbury's Sam's Club, says the event was put together to create a special day for children who have experienced hardships and traumatic experiences, "I partnered with Sergeant Thomas Hitty (Salisbury PD), he actually works with a non-profit to help children with negative experiences and really helps boost their spirits and moral, and guide them in a different direction in their life."..."this was a really great opportunity to partner together and make this a special occasion for them."
The children and teens who participated were also able to get a photo with law enforcement and their vehicles, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy some hot cocoa from a special hot cocoa bar.