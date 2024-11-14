SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking for the public's input on it's 10 year comprehensive plan. The city’s 10 year comprehensive plan is a list of guidelines and recommendations for the city.
This comes after frustration from the public came to a head during Tuesday’s city council meeting. During a previous meeting, Council President D’Shawn Doughty voiced concern when he said the council had learned the mayor was poised to fire Mead & Hunt, the firm the city hired to create the city’s comprehensive plan.
Many in the public said they felt ignored by the mayor’s office, since the public had already given their input on the plan.
However mayor Randy Taylor says all the frustration is based on ‘bad information’, and that the city is only taking a pause on the comprehensive plan after the mayor felt the drafted comprehensive plan was ‘weak’ and lacked ‘meat on the bones’.
"We've kind of taken a pause with the vendor and we are going back and we're going to re-develop a plan to go to the next level and that process will begin to have public engagement with topics that are relevant to the plan," said Taylor.
"So in the areas where we need a little bit of a deeper dive, we didn't feel like they revisited it although it was early in the proposal and then the stuff we thought we should have been fairly block and tackle was a little weaker in that regard," said Taylor.
The city says it hopes to make the draft of the plan public by mid-December.