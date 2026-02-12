Water Main Break

Salisbury's Department of Waterworks Utilities Division fixing a water main break on Brown Street. 

SALISBURY, Md. -- A recent stretch of warmer temperatures has provided some relief from weeks of frigid weather, but city officials say the cold has already taken a toll on Salisbury’s water infrastructure.

Salisbury’s Department of Waterworks Utilities Division has responded to multiple water main breaks in recent weeks, including two on Brown Street within a two-week span.

"Friday afternoon they did turn the water off for a couple hours," said Dick Morris, co-owner of Shore Distributors Inc. 

Morris’ business is located on Brown Street, near both break sites. He said the impact was minimal despite the temporary shutoff.

"The city's been great, those guys were working day and night, it's really cold," said Morris. "I think that they've done an excellent job of keeping us up to date."

Since Jan. 27, the city has sent 13 separate email notifications regarding water main breaks. All but two occurred at different locations across the city.

Two breaks — on Virginia Avenue and Brown Street — resulted in complete water service shutdowns. The remaining incidents were repaired without major disruptions.

City officials attribute the increase in breaks to winter weather conditions. Water main breaks are more likely when the ground expands and contracts during periods of freezing temperatures. Officials say some of Salisbury’s older pipes are particularly vulnerable to those shifts.

Last year, the city recorded 18 weather-related water main breaks. So far this year, there have been 14.

The issue is not limited to Salisbury.

Leaders in Ocean City said they have been receiving about 30 calls per day related to water shutoffs caused by frozen pipes. Officials there estimate between 20 and 30 water main breaks have occurred during the recent cold stretch.

