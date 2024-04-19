SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night.
According to police, the investigation began just before 9 p.m. on April 18th after authorities were called to the 300 block of South Blvd. There, investigators say they found a 23-year-old man suffering from an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and Salisbury Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to call them at 410-548-1776.