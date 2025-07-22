SALISBURY, MD — The city of Salisbury has announced sidewalk construction at the intersection of Milford Street and South Division Street will continue through Friday, July 25th.
The project was scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, July 23rd but was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.
Crews will be onsite daily between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and temporary sidewalk closures and traffic control patterns will be in place.
The project enhances ADA compliance and improves pedestrian accessibility throughout the city. The city says it’s a part of an ongoing effort to create a more inclusive and accessible community for all residents and visitors.
Those with questions or looking for more information can visit salisbury.md/news for updates.