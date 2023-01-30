SALISBURY, Md. - Workers at the South Salisbury Starbucks have filed a petition to unionize.
According to Starbucks Workers United, employees filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize. The store would be the 13th unionized location in Maryland. Starbucks Workers United say the Salisbury partners (employees) are joining a nationwide movement of hundreds of stores and over 7,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions.
Workers sent a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz to announced their organizing campaign. Workers explained in the letter that they are organizing as "partners want to be treated like people".
"We have been organizing for some time now, it’s been a bit tough and nerve wrecking. In the end, I’ll feel so relieved with all the support the Union has provided for us. We are excited to have this be set and stone. I can’t wait to finalize this election. The union wont be just best for us partners, it’ll be best for the store too," said Brianna Hurst, a barista with Starbucks.