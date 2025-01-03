Weather Alert

...BLOWOUT TIDES THROUGH LOW TIDE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... Northwest winds will average around 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts around 30 knots. These winds will continue to cause water levels to be around 1 to 2 feet below mean lower low water for the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay north of Smith Point and the Tidal Potomac River around low tide through early Sunday morning. Even around times of high tide, water levels will remain anomalously low. Mariners should check navigation charts and be careful not to ground your vessel, particularly when boating away from the main channel. Mariners should use extra caution if navigating waters due to the strong winds.