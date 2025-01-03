WICOMICO COUNTY, MD – With winter weather expected Sunday night into Monday morning, people in Wicomico County are preparing for the storm. At Ace Hardware in Salisbury, store leader Joshua Santos said that customers are purchasing supplies almost as quickly as they stock them.
"We're working on that as quick as possible, knowing that it's Friday," Santos said. "Our goal is to help the customers so, if we don't have it, we'll try to get it ASAP."
Santos said Ace is working closely with other store locations on Delmarva and even some local supplies to ensure customers find what they are looking for.
Salt and ice melt were the top items on peoples' lists.
"I needed to get salt for the sidewalks and my parents," shopper Brain Kearney said. "That was a special trip out here for the storm."
Angie Cannon, a lifelong Wicomico County community member, said she hopes the shovel and ice melt she purchased prepare her for whatever the storm has in store.
“I am old enough and young enough to remember the blizzard that we got in Wicomico County when I was a little girl,” Cannon said.
Those memories motivate her to prepare.
"If I don’t prepare, no one else will for me," she said.
Snow supplies accounted for a significant portion of the $42,000 worth of inventory delivered to Ace Hardware Friday morning, according to Santos.
While Santos said Ace Hardware has a sufficient supply, if you cannot get your hands on regular salt, water softener salt can be an effective alternative.