Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely near the shore during the day Saturday, peaking over all waters Saturday evening when near storm force winds are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&