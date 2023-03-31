SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury plans to close various streets and parking lots today and tomorrow for the Salisbury Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K. The closures are planned to last from 1 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Closures today, March 31st, are as follows:
W. Main St. from W. Market St. to Division St. will close at 1 PM to allow for set up of the Finish Line and will remain closed until approximately 4 PM on Saturday.
A stage will be placed on E. Main St. at the intersection of Division St. on Friday at 5 PM. After the stage is in place, cars will not be able to turn on to Division St. from E. Main St., and vice versa until Saturday at 5PM. Parking will remain open on E Main St. until Saturday at 1 AM.
Closures for tomorrow, April 1st, are as follows:
On Saturday, Mill St. will be closed from US 50 Business to the traffic circle.
The outermost lane of the traffic circle (from Mill St. to Riverside Dr.) will be closed at 7 AM but vehicles coming from W. Carroll St. and Riverside Dr. will be able to follow the innermost circle lane to access Camden Ave. and/or W. Carroll St.
The southbound lane of Riverside Dr. will be closed to traffic by 8 AM, at the latest, until 12:30 PM. Traffic may only travel North on Riverside Dr.
E. Main St. will be closed and parking will not be available from Division St. to Court St.
Division St. will be closed and parking will not be available from W. Church to Camden St.
Lot 15 will be closed to parking all day Saturday April 1st.
The city asks that drivers use caution especially on Saturday morning, when runners will be sharing the roads with cars. A full list of affected streets can be found at this link.