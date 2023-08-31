SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has announced funding for a syringe kiosk in Salisbury aimed to provide a safe and secure method for disposing unwanted or used syringes.
The Department says the funding was received through The Maryland Department of Health to provide the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack with the kiosk. Those with medical conditions or have pets requiring injections can reportedly now dispose of syringes at the kiosk safely and anonymously, preventing injuries to both the public and first responders.
Undisposed used needles and syringes can spread hepatitis, HIV, and other infections.
The kiosk will be available at the station at 2765 N. Salisbury Boulevard 24/7, according to the Health Department.
Questions or concerns regarding the kiosk can be directed to the Prevention and Health Communications Department at 410-334-3480. More information can also be found at www.wicomicohealth.org.