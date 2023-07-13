SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced a new acting Police Chief following the retirement of former chief Barbara Duncan as the search for her permanent replacement continues.
Assistant Chief David Meienschein will reportedly fill the role as acting chief while the City continues the process of hiring for the position. According to the City, Meienschein is a Salisbury native who served in the Air Force after graduating from Parkside High School. He has also reportedly served as a seasonal police officer in Ocean City before becoming a recruit for the Salisbury Police Department.
The City says Meienschein has served in leadership positions in multiple departments of the Salisbury Police including Special Operations, K-9, Crisis Negotiations Unit and Community Police Programs. As Assistant Chief, he served as Commander of Operations, Criminal Investigations, and Administration.
“His experience as Assistant Chief of Police for the last 12 years, his valued leadership in multiple units within the Department and his long list of awards made Meienschein the clear choice to lead our Police Department through this transition period”, said Mayor Jack Heath. “We look forward to his continued outstanding service to the Salisbury community during this period of change and beyond it.”