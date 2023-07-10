SALISBURY, Md. - Construction continues on Salisbury's downtown transformation.
Monday night at 9 p.m., the city will shut down the water main on South Division Street.
This is part of the Unity Square Project, as sections of the water main need to be re-evaluated.
At least one business is closing tonight due to the shutdown.
The Unity Square project has shut down one of the main parking lots downtown.
Officials plan a sprawling outdoor space to be used for public events like the Maryland Folk Festival.
One neighbor we spoke with says the construction will be worth it in the end.
"I think it's a necessary thing and if the people don't mind being inconvenienced, if they had a little bit of advanced notice, that would've been nice so they could make other plans. But otherwise, Salisbury needs some change and some beautification, it'll be good," said Carol Lonegro, who lives in Salisbury and visits the downtown.
City officials say water service will shut off around 9 p.m. Monday night and be restored before Tuesday morning.
The city says the water main shutdown is taking place in the evening in order for minimal disruptions.