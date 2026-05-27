AFSCME Rally

Union leaders, city workers and people gathered outside of the government building in downtown Salisbury ahead of Tuesday night's council meeting. 
SALISBURY, Md. -- A contentious battle over collective bargaining in Salisbury may be entering a new phase after the City Council voted Tuesday night to dissolve the city’s union agreement with municipal workers, including police officers and firefighters.
 
City leaders said the current agreement has become financially unsustainable, prompting the mayor and council to move forward with ending collective bargaining rights for affected city employees.
 
But opponents of the move say the fight is far from over.
 
By Wednesday morning, petition efforts were already underway in Salisbury to overturn the council’s decision and force the issue before voters.
 
"The saga is nowhere near from being ended," said Jared Schablein, who initiated the petition. "This is far from settled."
 
Union leaders and supporters are now organizing a signature-gathering campaign under Maryland law, which allows residents to petition recently passed measures to referendum.
 
Brandon Records, president of the Salisbury Career Firefighters, said the petition drive allows voters to decide the future of collective bargaining in the city directly.
 
"When we knock on the door, please answer, and please, please sign the petition so that it's actually the voters' will and not just a few people sitting in seats that think they represent the people," Records said.
 
Under Maryland law, petitioners have 40 days to collect signatures. Organizers will need signatures from at least 20% of registered voters in Salisbury to move the issue forward.
 
Schablein said he believes reaching that threshold is realistic.
 
"That's actually a really low number," said Schablein. "I mean, for someone who's worked in advocacy for issues like this before in the past, you know, getting 3,000 signatures is actually not that difficult."
 
The right to petition is protected under Maryland law, and at least one council member who voted to dissolve collective bargaining supported that right.
 
Council Vice President Sharon Dashiell, who voted in favor of ending the agreement, addressed the petition effort after Tuesday night’s meeting.
 
"Everyone has a right to do what they believe in," said Dashiell. "And, the turnout can't answer that. Whether it goes on the ballot, again, I don't have a crystal ball, but they have every right to do it."
 
Petition organizers now have until July 6 at 4:30 p.m. to collect the required signatures and turn in the petition to the city clerk's office.
 
If they succeed, Salisbury could be forced to hold a special election allowing voters to decide the future of collective bargaining in the city. Whether that election ultimately takes place and when it would be held remain unclear.

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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