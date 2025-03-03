Salisbury University Announces Washington Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn as 100th Spring Commencement Speaker

SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury University alumni, Washington Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn, will serve as the commencement speaker for the 100th graduating class this spring.
In January, Quinn led the Commanders to its first National Football Conference championship game since 1991, back when he was a junior at SU. He will now offer words of encouragement to SU’s Class of 2025 during the undergraduate ceremony, scheduled Thursday, May 22, at Sea Gull Stadium. Admission to Commencement is by ticket only.
University officials say this year's SU Centennial Celebration will mark the return of multiple traditions: Spring Commencement will be held on campus for the first time since the 1970s, and Quinn will serve as the University’s first non-student Commencement speaker since 2001.
SU says as a student, Quinn was a two-sport athlete, excelling in track and field and football. He was inducted into the SU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. While at SU, he met Stacey, an athletic trainer. Now married, the two have been supporters of SU ever since, creating three endowments, benefitting football, track and field, and athletic training.
For more on Dan Quinn's time at Salisbury University and his career beyond, you can visit SU's site here.