Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST early this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&