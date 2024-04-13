SALISBURY, MD - Today, Salisbury University students rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to give back to their community. The university's Student Government Association hosted its annual "I Love Salisbury" clean-up event, with hundreds of students participating in various beautification projects across the city.
The day was filled with the sounds of digging, mulching, and teamwork as students worked together to beautify several local parks and playgrounds. Whether they were planting a tree at Monument Park, tending to flowers at the Humane Society, or raking leaves in the capybara exhibit at the Salisbury Zoo, the sea of blue-shirted students could be seen throughout Saturday morning.
Justice Jensen, President of the Salisbury University Student Government Association, said the day was about giving back through hard work,
"I know college students aren’t always the easiest to live around. We like loud music, we like to have a good time, and sometimes it’s just good to make sure we are taking care of our community like they take care of us," she aid.
Various college organizations, fraternities, and sororities joined in, armed with shovels and rakes, to show their love for the city that has welcomed them.
"When you’re down here for as much time as you are, it becomes like a second home, and you want to take care of the place you live. They extend so much to us, so it’s important for us to give back to them," said Logan Catron, who attended with his fraternity.
"We’ve contributed a lot to the campus, but we haven’t really done enough for the outside – and now all these organizations have come together. So, it’s just nice for all of us to come together to say thank you for the past few years," said Ella Messick, who came representing her sorority.