SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Salisbury Committee, and PACE at Salisbury University will hold the 2022 Wicomico County Executive General Election Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Salisbury University's Holloway Hall auditorium.
This forum is open to the public.
All three candidates running for the office of county executive will answer a series of questions developed by the three sponsoring organizations.
The candidates are County Council Vice-President Ernest Davis (D), Salisbury City Council Member Muir Boda (L), and Julie Giordano, (R).
If time permits, written audience questions will be taken.
Reigstration is not required. Free parking is available.
For more information on this forum and other upcoming general election forums, email Bill Chambers at bchambers@salisburyarea.com or 410-749-0144, ext. 101.