SALISBURY, Md. - Police are investigating a crash in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania that killed a Salisbury woman over the weekend.
Pennsylvania State Police say on Saturday, just after 8 p.m., they responded to the deadly crash in Little Britain Township, about 40 miles west of Wilmington, DE. Investigators report 45 year-old Danielle Sandul was the passenger of a Toyota Corolla that ran a stop sign and was hit by a GMC Sierra, driven by a 21 year-old man.
Sandul did not survive the injuries from the crash. The condition of the 21-year-old driver of the Sierra, from Peach Bottom, PA, was not made immediately clear. The condition driver of the Toyota, in which Sandul was the passenger, was also not specified. That driver is also from Salisbury, according to police.
The investigation in Pennsylvania is ongoing.
Editor's Note: This article has been amended to reflect Sandul was the passenger of the Toyota.