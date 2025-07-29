SALISBURY, MD - Renovations are underway at the Salisbury Zoo. Officials say these come as the zoo works towards becoming AZA accredited again after losing the accreditation in 2019.
Animals including the flamingos and the lynx have been temporarily moved from their enclosures as renovations are being done on their normal homes to create better conditions for them.
Chuck Eicholz has been the director of the Salisbury Zoo since 2021. He says the renovations will make the animals more accessible year round.
"If it's thirty degrees outside, and the animal has to be in fifty, sixty, seventy degree weather, you'll actually be able to see that."
Eicholz is hopeful the changes will impact the zoo in a positive way.
"Hopefully when I retire in a few years, I'm leaving the animals and staff as well as the whole city with a facility that is in top notch condition," said Eicholz. "Top notch experiences for our guests, for our animals."
Eicholz tells us the zoo is also working towards welcoming a new animal, the peccary. He says we can expect to see that new mammal on exhibit in the fall.
As a part of their updates, the zoo looks forward to introducing digital maps and new signage. Other updates, including new animals, can be found on their website.