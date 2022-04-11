SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo's Andean Bears, bhaska and Pinocchio, became parents to two twin boys on Jan. 16. The zoo, which made that announcement earlier this month, is now asking the public's help in picking the perfect names for them.
In keeping with the naming tradition of its bears, the zoo's keepers picked four names from the Quechua language as options for the bear cubs. The Quechua language is used throughout the central Andes Mountains, including Ecuador, Argentina, Bolivia, Columbia, Peru, and Chile. The name of their mother, Chaska, means “bright star,” and their brother’s name, Sinchi, means “strong.”
The two names with the most votes will become the names of the zoo's babies! You can vote for your favorite names by clicking here. Each vote is a $5 donation to the Salisbury Zoo and is tax-deductible. The proceeds of the vote go to help fund the Salisbury Zoo's Andean bear program.
You can vote as many times as you wish. The names will be revealed on April 23, 2022. To vote go to: https://www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/NametheBabyBearsContest