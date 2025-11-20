SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo has announced the passing of their eldest Canada lynx, Chayne.
Chayne first joined the Salisbury Zoo in 2021 along with her cub, Helga. She was previously raised in a New York zoo before being moved to Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium where she gave birth to Helga.
The Salisbury Zoo says Chayne was showing age-related changes in recent months, including renal disease and arthritis. Zoo officials said they had implemented further accommodations to the lynx habitat including easier access to the upper portion of the exhibit to allow Chayne to continue to enjoy a higher vantage point.
Over 17 years old, Chayne surpassed the average wild lynx expected lifespan. She gave birth to a total of 19 cubs and 15 grand-cubs who are now spread across the United States.
The Salisbury Zoo says Helga will continue to be visible during zoo hours after the passing of Chayne, though animal care staff are actively monitoring her wellbeing during the transition.
“The passing of an animal is always deeply felt by the Salisbury Zoo team,” Salisbury Zoo officials said. “Our work in conservation and animal care is constant, and the comfort of our animals remains our highest priority. As we continue to invest in veterinary care, habitat enhancements, and the skilled staffing required to support animals throughout every stage of life, we ask the community to keep our dedicated animal care team in mind.”