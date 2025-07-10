SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Zoo is excited to introduce the newest members of their wildlife ambassador team- two adorable ferrets named Gadget and Gizmo.
The Zoo says the 1-year-old brothers are full of energy, curiosity, and charm. Gadget is reportedly the larger and lighter-colored of the two, while Gizmo is a bit smaller and darker, but both have big personalities, Zoo officials say.
As ambassadors, the Salisbury Zoo says Gadget and Gizmo will help educate guests about ferrets and responsible pet ownership. They will also highlight the importance of all creatures, big and small, in our ecosystems. Officials say they will be making appearances at education programs, events, and more.