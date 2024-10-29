SALISBURY, MD.- The Salisbury Zoo is welcoming in a new White-Tailed Deer fawn.
Zoo officials say they were surprised by Lily’s arrival as her mother, Rosie, who joined the Salisbury Zoo in March, was not known to be pregnant. However, on July 16, zookeepers alerted the veterinary team after they noticed Rosie was in labor and Lily was successfully delivered.
The fawn was reintroduced to Rosie after her birth, but Rosie's maternal instincts did not develop, and Lily was not nursing, according to the zoo. Lily was moved to the Animal Hospital to receive around-the-clock care and get the nourishment she needed.
Officials say after three months, she is nearly weaned, enjoys eating produce and leaves, and has been trying grain.
The young dear has started making day trips to the deer yard, where she has met Rosie, fellow white-tailed deer Zoe and the goats. Soon, Lily will become a full-time member of the Zoo’s white-tailed deer exhibit.
“We’re so proud of the dedication of our staff and the progress Lily has made,” said Chuck Eicholz, Director at the Salisbury Zoo. “Watching her grow and develop has been a heartwarming experience, and we’re excited to introduce her to the community.