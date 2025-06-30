SALISBURY, MD- The Salisbury Zoo is mourning the loss of its two-toed sloth.
Zoo officials say 4-year-old Bayou has passed away.The zoo's animal care team saw a rapid decline in Bayou's health, including weight loss, polyuria, and lack of appetite. They say she was evaluated at the Ron Benton Animal Health Clinic, where testing showed she was experiencing end-stage renal disease, a serious and irreversible condition affecting her kidneys and overall quality of life.
The decision was made to humanely euthanize Bayou to prevent prolonged suffering, according to the zoo.
Bayou served as an ambassador for her species and helped to inspire thousands of visitors.
“Bayou brought so much joy to our team and our guest," said Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz. “She had a calm presence and a curious personality that made her truly special. This is a heartbreaking loss for all of us.”