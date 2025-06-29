SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced that the City Park tennis courts will be reopening on Monday.
The City of Salisbury says they will celebrate the reopening of the City Park tennis courts on June 30th following a resurfacing project aimed at improving local recreation spaces.
City officials say the upgrade is part of a broader push to enhance outdoor amenities for residents. The newly resurfaced courts are located off North Park Drive, between Beaver Dam Drive and Main Street.
A community celebration is planned from 5:00pm to 7:00pm weather permitting. Instead of a ribbon-cutting, the city says Mayor Randy Taylor will mark the occasion with a ceremonial opening serve using a tennis racket.
City leaders hope the revitalized courts will encourage more neighbors to connect and spend time in Salisbury’s scenic City Park.
Residents are invited to bring their rackets, test out the fresh courts and join in the festivities.