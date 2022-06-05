PORT NORRIS, NJ.- Salvage operations on the barge that caught fire in the the Delaware Bay in May, were finished Sunday.
Crews removed the vessel from shallow waters off the coast of New Jersey.
Salvage experts and naval architects developed and implemented a salvage plan to safely assess the condition of the barge after the fire was extinguished, then verified the vessel’s stability and seaworthiness for transit.
The barge was towed Sunday, under Coast Guard escort, to its original destination in Camden, NJ where the scrap metal will be removed from the barge and recycled.
“Thanks to the close collaboration and coordination between the Unified Command, crews were able to stabilize the vessel and minimize impact to the maritime transportation system and environment,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. "Our strong partnerships, particularly with New Jersey, were key to achieving success.”