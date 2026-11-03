DELAWARE - Voters have elected Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride to a second term as Delaware’s lone member of the U.S. House, CBS has projected.
McBride defeated Republican challenger Joe Arminio in Tuesday’s statewide election.
A Wilmington native, McBride served in the Delaware Senate before entering Congress. As a state lawmaker, she led legislation creating Delaware’s paid family and medical leave program.
Her reelection campaign focused on lowering costs for working families, expanding access to health care and supporting caregivers.
Arminio campaigned on reducing private and public debt, ending U.S. involvement in foreign wars, and reforming education. His background includes teaching and public policy work, and he holds a doctorate in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.