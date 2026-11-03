Sarah McBride's professional headshot

Courtesy of Sarah McBride

 Ike Hayman

DELAWARE - Voters have elected Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride to a second term as Delaware’s lone member of the U.S. House, CBS has projected.

McBride defeated Republican challenger Joe Arminio in Tuesday’s statewide election.

A Wilmington native, McBride served in the Delaware Senate before entering Congress. As a state lawmaker, she led legislation creating Delaware’s paid family and medical leave program.

Her reelection campaign focused on lowering costs for working families, expanding access to health care and supporting caregivers.

Arminio campaigned on reducing private and public debt, ending U.S. involvement in foreign wars, and reforming education. His background includes teaching and public policy work, and he holds a doctorate in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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